Cheick Tiote struggling to secure big-money move away from Newcastle

Cheick Tiote will NOT be involved against Wolverhampton Wanderers tonight – but the midfielder could soon be back in the fold.

The midfielder is yet to kick a ball in anger for Newcastle United this season.

Proposed switches to Galatasaray and Olymiacos broke down last month – and efforts to secure a loan move to Spain also came to nothing – but Tiote could yet sign for a club in the Middle East.

And the 30-year-old, in the last year of his contract at St James’s Park, will not be involved while there is still a chance of a move away from Newcastle.

“Cheick will not be involved in this game, but I am pleased with him,” said United manager Rafa Benitez.

“He knows this is still a time where we are waiting a little bit to see what happens.

“He has been training well, but we haven’t thought about him for this game.

“He will get a chance if nothing happens in the next few days and weeks. If nothing happens, we will have to do something with him because he is someone I like.

“If we have some information that clubs are interested, we will analyse that.

“If not, he is a player that can give us experience.”

Benitez revealed earlier this month that there was interest in Tiote – who came close to joining Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua in January – from the United Arab Emirates.

However, the Gazette understands the offer on the table falls short of the Ivory Coast international’s salary expectations.

The transfer window in the UAE closes on October 20.

Long-serving Tiote last played for United on the final day of last season.