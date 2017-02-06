Cheick Tiote update: Newcastle midfielder undergoing medical in China

Cheick Tiote is close to sealing a move to the Chinese Super League.

The Newcastle United midfielder travelled to China late last week after agreeing terms with Shandong Luneng.

Tiote is understood to be undergoing a medical at the club, which signed striker Papiss Cisse and Graziano Pelle last year.

The 30-year-old – who joined Newcastle in the summer of 2010 – made what now seems certain to be his last appearance for the club in last month's FA Cup replay against Birmingham City.

Tiote was the only player that United manager Rafa Benitez was prepared to lose in the winter transfer window.

The proposed deal was completed last week, though it is subject to a medical.

Tiote made 156 appearances – and scored one goal – for Newcastle in his six and a half seasons at St James's Park.

The Ivory Coast international – who is out of contract in the summer – will be reunited with former United team-mate Cisse at the club should the deal go through.

Luneng are coached by former Fulham manager Felix Magath.

The Gazette reported last month, amid speculation linking Tiote with a move to Spanish side Sporting Gijon, that China would be his move likely destination.

Tiote had become unsettled on Tyneside in 2014 and came close to joining Shanghai Shenhua a year ago.

Proposed moves to Galatasaray and Olympiacos broke down last summer.

The Chinese transfer window closes later this month.