Chelsea loanee Christian Atsu discusses his Newcastle United future

Christian Atsu’s Newcastle United future remains up in the air, after the winger admitted to putting summer plans on the backburner.

The Ghanaian is on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season, and despite some bright displays there has been no suggestion that the wideman will be signed on a permanent deal by Magpies boss Rafa Benitez.

Atsu echoed that sentiment when asked by the Gazette about whether he wanted to stay at St James’s Park beyond the end of the current Championship campaign.

Instead the 25-year-old preferred to focus on the here and now.

“I am just focused on the coming games,” he answered when quizzed about his whereabouts next season.

“We have a number of games left and we want to win promotion.

“I am just focusing on that.

“We just want to keep hoping and fighting this season, then we will think about this.

“After these games we will wait and see what happens from there.”

Defeat last weekend, while disappointing, has had many United fans reassessing the main priorities this campaign.

And although all want Jamaal Lascelles to be lifting the title on May 7, after the season ender against Barnsley, many know that promotion, whether that be as champions or runners up, is all that really matters in Benitez’s first full season at the United helm.

Atsu, who was benched for the Sheffield Wednesday loss, says United cannot let slip what they have worked so hard to achieve.

“We have fought so hard this season. This is what we wanted,” he said on promotion.

“We want to keep winning games.

“We do not want to give away what we have fought for from the start of the season.

“For that reason we will keep working hard, keep fighting.”