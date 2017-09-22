Chris Hughton gives his verdict on in-form Newcastle – and Jamaal Lascelles

Chris Hughton says he's wary of in-form Newcastle United – and the club's captain.

Brighton and Hove Albion take on Rafa Benitez's side at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

Newcastle, promoted with Hughton's team last season, are looking to record a fourth successive Premier League win.

Skipper Jamaal Lascelles has scored in the club's last two games – the victories over Stoke City and Swansea City – and Brighton manager Hughton has highlighted his recent contribution ahead of the game.

“Newcastle are in good form at the moment with three wins, and it just goes to show you the margins," said former United manager Hughton.

“They have a very good centre-half in Jamaal Lascelles who scored two goals from set-plays. That can change the margins.

“As a side, and way that they play, they’re reasonably similar to ourselves, and perhaps that’s why they were close games last season.

“We were very close going right the way through the season.

“We are at home and we have to try and capitalise on our home form.

“But we know that we are up against a very good Newcastle side that are in good form.”