Chris Hughton reacts to slip-up which could hand title to Newcastle

Brighton boss Chris Hughton promised his men would be going flat out to win the Championship in their final game of the season at Aston Villa after two successive defeats meant the title would go down to the wire.

The Seagulls, who were beaten 2-0 at Norwich last Friday, remain top of the table but just one point ahead of rivals Newcastle, and would have sealed their fourth title in 16 years with victory at home to Bristol City yesterday.

But Josh Brownhill's first goal for City just before the interval proved enough and guaranteed the visitors' survival, whilst also meaning that the title would be decided on the last day when Newcastle host Barnsley.

Hughton said: "It was a wonderful achievement to get promoted with three games to go, but we want to finish top. We have to be confident."

When asked whether he felt the occasion got to his players, Hughton replied: "I don't know. The preparation was good, and it was a really good opportunity to win.

"We had a lot of the ball, but Bristol City defended very well, particularly their two centre-halves.

"We didn't have that bit of quality as we have in other games. We lacked that edge.

"Bristol City had not lost in four games, and you have to give them credit.

"The Villa game will be as tough as the Norwich one was. But we have been better away from home than last season, and if we play to our levels we have a chance."

Newcastle beat Cardiff 2-0 on Friday night thanks to goals from Christian Atsu and Isaac Hayden.