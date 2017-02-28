Chris Hughton reflects on his 'ups and downs' at Newcastle

Chris Hughton says he'll "never forget" his time on Tyneside.

Chris Hughton's Brighton and Hove Albion side take on Newcastle United at the Amex Stadium tonight.

And Hughton, the last man to lead Newcastle out of the Championship, has been reflecting on his time at the club.

"I was there for just under three years, not all the time as manager," said Hughton.

"I enjoyed living in the area. It was very much transitional times at the club.

"It was a very good period for me, and certainly one I will never forget.

"It was my first managerial role, so it was very special for me, but more importantly it was very special for the club."

The United job was Hughton's first managerial role, having previously been a coach at the club and Tottenham Hotspur.

"It has certainly helped shape my career, there's no doubt about that," said the 58-year-old.

"It was an incredibly good group that I had and, what ever I was able to give them, they were able to give me more.

"Certainly, if I look at my managerial career, it's the role that gave me that opportunity.

"I feel that I've developed as a manager over that period of time, and going through what we went through in that season and the season after certainly gives you a grasp of what management is about, the ups and downs.

"I'd like to think I'm a better manager for it."

Championship leaders Brighton are a point ahead of Newcastle.