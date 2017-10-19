Christian Atsu admits he must improve end product for Newcastle

Christian Atsu says he still has everything to prove in the Premier League.

The Newcastle United winger has started all but one of the club’s league games this season.

Atsu has also scored one goal – his first in the English top flight – but he admits he needs to give more to the ninth-placed team, which is preparing for Saturday’s home game against Crystal Palace.

“I’m very happy playing for Newcastle,” said Atsu, who recovered from injury in time to play in last Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Southampton.

“I want to improve each and every game. I want to score and to assist more. I know my level, so I need to keep working hard and try to help the team.”

Atsu missed Ghana’s World Cup qualifier against Uganda earlier this month because of a calf problem.

However, the 25-year-old was able to start against Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium, where the home side twice came from behind to take a point.

“I was getting treatment during the international break,” he said. “After some time, I got better and was training with the team. I’m just back.”

Isaac Hayden and Ayoze Perez were on target for Newcastle at St Mary’s.

But Italian striker Manolo Gabbiadini struck twice, the second time from the penalty spot, to claim a point for the home side.

“I think we deserved to win,” said Atsu, signed on a permanent deal from Chelsea in the summer.

“It was unlucky that we drew 2-2. Now we’re focused on the next game.

“It was difficult. We knew they would have more possession, but we wanted to hit them on the counter. Two times we got them, and scored two goals.

“It showed that we were a threat to them throughout the game.”

On the penalty conceded by Florian Lejeune, Atsu added: “It happens in football. It’s unfortunate that they scored late, but this is football and need to forget and focus on the next game.”

Palace are bottom of the league, though they beat champions Chelsea 2-1 last weekend.

“We will keep fighting and try to attack teams,” said Atsu. “We have Crystal Palace at home in front of our fans. We’re confident.”