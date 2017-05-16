Christian Atsu agrees four-year deal with Newcastle

Christian Atsu has agreed a four-year deal at Newcastle United.

The winger – who spent the season on loan at St James's Park – will formally join the promoted club on July 1.

Newcastle triggered a £6.2million buy clause in Atsu's loan deal on Sunday night.

And United are understood to have agreed terms with the 25-year-old, who scored five goals for Rafa Benitez's side.

The club, however, are yet to confirm the move.

Speaking after the final game of the Championship season, Atsu said: “I’ve not heard from Newcastle.

“What I will say, though, is that I owe them thanks.

“They have given me an opportunity – it’s a big club.

“Whatever happens in the future, I thank the fans, Rafa and everyone at the club.

“I cannot say what will happen with me. I cannot predict football. I will go back to Chelsea first, then we see.”