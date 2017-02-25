Christian Atsu and Ayoze Perez named in Newcastle's starting XI

Rafa Benitez has named his starting XI for Newcastle United's game against Bristol City.
Benitez's side take on the Championship strugglers at St James's Park this afternoon (3pm kick-off).
Aleksandar Mitrovic, Christian Atsu and Ayoze Perez come into the side in place of Dwight Gayle, Yoan Gouffran and Mohamed Diame.
Newcastle lead the division by a point.
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Darlow; Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett; Shelvey, Colback; Ritchie, Perez, Atsu; Mitrovic. Subs: Elliot, Gamez, Hanley, Anita, Gouffran, Diame, Murphy.
More to follow