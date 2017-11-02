Christian Atsu discusses facing former club Bournemouth and needing to increase his Newcastle contribution

Christian Atsu accepts he needs to chip in with more goals to aid the Newcastle cause.

The Ghana international has so far netted just once in 10 top flight games.

And he accepts with United battling for every point this season, he needs to up his contribution in front of goal.

“I’m working hard for the team but I think I need to score more goals and create more chances,” he said.

“I need to try and build on my confidence.”

United head into the weekend visit of Atsu’s former club Bournemouth looking to bounce back from their Monday night Burnley loss.

And the wideman believes he doesn’t have a point to prove v the Cherries, despite failing to make an impact during in a loan spell at the start of last year.

“I’ve nothing to prove to Bournemouth,” said the 25-year-old.

“They’re a very good team, they have a great manager and are good on the ball.

“It’ll be a very difficult game but we must win for the fans.”

Reflecting back on his time at the Vitality, Atsu said: “I was unlucky. I had a lot of injuries and the team were doing well - the coach could not change. The blame is not on anyone.”

Meanwhile, Atsu has been nominated for the Confederation of African Football’s African Player of the Year.

He is named on a 30-strong shortlist, which includes Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The winner will be voted for by head coaches, members of the CAF committee and media experts.