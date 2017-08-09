Christian Atsu reacts to his eye-catching pre-season at Newcastle

Have your say

Christian Atsu says he’s taking nothing for granted at Newcastle United – after impressing in pre-season.

The winger – who spent last season on loan at the club – joined from Chelsea on a permanent deal this summer.

Atsu capped a strong pre-season with another goal in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Hellas Verona at St James’s Park.

“I feel fit and ready, but I want to keep getting better,” said the 25-year-old.

“We are getting to more difficult matches, so I’m working hard to be a better player for this team.”

Atsu didn’t make a competitive first-team appearance for Chelsea.

However, the Ghana international is ready for Premier League football at Newcastle.

Atsu said: “We have a big squad, and a lot of competition, but I need to work hard and in the moments I’m on the pitch, give my best.

“I’m looking forward to any opportunity I’m given.”

On his move to United, Atsu added: “For me, I wanted to be here. I knew there would be a lot of competition, I just need to do my best.

“There are a lot of great players in the team, so I need to work hard and get through it.”

Atsu scored Newcastle’s second goal against Verona after seizing on a loose ball.

“Always in football you need luck, I had the luck when the ball came through to me and then I scored,” said Atsu, who also netted in last week’s 3-1 win over Wolfsburg.

“The most-important thing is that the team won, and I’m also happy that I scored.

“We are very happy that we won our last game of pre-season, because it raises our confidence levels.

“We play to win each and every game and we are very happy.”

Atsu is in line to start Sunday’s Premier League season-opener against Tottenham Hotspur.

“We know every game is difficult, and now we are going to play against Tottenham, so we just need to keep our focus and prepare for every game,” he said.