Christian Atsu reveals why he couldn’t turn Newcastle down – and reflects on Everton and Bournemouth loans

Christian Atsu’s determined to seize his chance at Newcastle United with both hands.

The winger joined the club from Chelsea on a season-long loan late last month.

I wanted to stay in England, and I was delighted a big club Newcastle were really interested in me. I couldn’t turn down this offer, because it’s another opportunity to stay in England. Christian Atsu

And Atsu made his debut in Tuesday night’s 6-0 Championship win over Queens Park Rangers.

The 24-year-old hit the crossbar after coming off the bench at Loftus Road.

Atsu spent the second half of last season on loan at Malaga after an unsuccessful loan at Bournemouth, and the Ghana international knows he MUST deliver during his year at St James’s Park.

“It’s another chance for me at a big club like Newcastle to prove myself in England and also to get going,” said Atsu.

“I need to play a lot of games. It has been difficult for me in the past two seasons. It’s a great opportunity to prove myself.

“My target is to stay in England, and I know it will not be easy. I have another opportunity to stay in England, and I will work really hard to secure it.

“I wanted to stay in England, and I was delighted a big club Newcastle were really interested in me.

“I couldn’t turn down this offer, because it’s another opportunity to stay in England.

“I have not played many games. I went to Everton and it didn’t work out well.

“After that, I went to Bournemouth, where it was also difficult, so I had to go to Spain. Spain was a lot better for me.”

Atsu hasn’t played a competitive first-team game for Chelsea, the club he joined from Porto three years ago.

And he takes responsibility for failing to establish himself at Everton and Bournemouth.

Asked why he didn’t play much for his two Premier League loan clubs, Atsu said: “The blame is always on me. I have to take responsibility. This is another chance for me to play for another club.”

Atsu – who could make his home debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers this afternoon – is now looking forward to making St James’s Park his home.

“They are fantastic fans in a great stadium,” he said. “I can’t wait to play in front of them.”

Atsu already feels settled on Tyneside.

“You can see the smile on my face,” he said. “I am happy with my team and my team-mates. Since I have come here, I have really got along with them. It’s cool.”