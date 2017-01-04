Clubs line up to take talented trio on loan, Jamie Sterry returns to Newcastle

Lee Clark's admitted he faces a lot of competition for Freddie Woodman, Callum Roberts and Sean Longstaff.

Kilmarnock manager Clark is keen to take the Newcastle United trio on loan in this month's transfer window.

However, a number of other clubs are also keen on goalkeeper Woodman, winger Roberts and midfielder Longstaff.

“There is interest from our side," said former Newcastle midfielder Clark. "They are good players who I know a lot about having watched them when I’ve been back in the North East.

“Freddie Woodman is one of the most sought after young goalkeepers in England and I know he’s very well thought of in terms of the English FA.

“Cal Roberts has one of the highest assist tallies of anyone in the league, so we know what he can do. And Sean Longstaff has a good goalscoring record from an attacking midfield position, so we know what these players are capable of.

“We are looking at these players, but there are five or six clubs both north and south of the border looking at them too.

“We haven’t got anything in terms of a deal in place yet so it’s very much in the early stages."

Meanwhile, Newcastle defender Jamie Sterry, 21, has returned from a half-season loan at Coventry City.

The League One club said: "Coventry City would like to wish Jamie all the best for the future, and thank him for his contribution during his time at the football club."