Dan Barlaser reacts to his stunning winner for Newcastle's Under-23s – and reveals his goal

Dan Barlaser capped a memorable few days with a European winner for Newcastle United’s Under-23s.

The midfielder’s 74th-minute goal saw Peter Beardsley’s side beat Sparta Prague 2-1 in the club’s first Premier League International Cup tie at Whitley Park last night.

Barlaser – who has made three first-team appearances for United – last week signed a contract extension at the club keeping him at St James’s Park until 2019.

Barlaser picked up the ball 35 yards from goal against Sparta before unleashing a fierce shot which beat visiting goalkeeper Vojtech Vorel.

"I just thought when I was on the edge of the box to hit it as hard as I could into the corner," Barlaser told NUFC TV.

"The two lads who were running after me were knackered, so I thought I'd take a touch and just hit it. Luckily for me, it went in the corner."

Barlaser has been training with the first-team squad, and he hopes to impress manager Rafa Benitez over the coming weeks and months.

"I'll try and get myself more involved in the first team," added the Gateshead-born player.

Newcastle took the lead in the 19th minute.

A cross from Victor Fernandez was turned into his own net by David Brezina.

Vaclav Drchal levelled from the penalty spot just past the hour-mark.

Barlaser then put Newcastle into the lead, and goalkeeper Freddie Woodman denied Drchal an equaliser in the dying minutes.

The result ended a run of seven games without a win for Beardsley’s side, who were watched by a crowd of 491.

"It was massive," said Barlaser. "We've dominated games, but not got results. I thought we deserved to win."

Winger Rolando Aarons played the full 90 minutes.

United were drawn in Group A of the Premier League International Cup along with Sparta, Liverpool and PSV Eindhoven.

Newcastle’s next fixture in the competition is against Liverpool at Prenton Park on November 15.

NEWCASTLE UNITED UNDER-23s: Woodman, Kitchen, Yarney, Gillesphey, Cameron, O’Connor (El-Mhanni, 46), Barlaser, Fernandez, Ward (Bailey, 71), Aarons, Charman. Subs not used: Harker, Heaney, C Smith, Heardman, McNall.