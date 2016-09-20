Daryl Murphy and Achraf Lazaar handed Newcastle debuts against Wolves

Rafa Benitez has named his team for tonight's EFL Cup tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Newcastle United take on Walter Zenga's side in a third-round tie (7.45pm kick-off) three days after losing to them in the Championship.

Wolves won 2-0 on Saturday thanks to an own goal from Chancel Mbemba and a strike from Helder Costa.

United manager Benitez – whose side beat Cheltenham Town in the last round of the EFL Cup – has made EIGHT changes for the rematch.

As expected, striker Daryl Murphy and left-back Achraf Lazaar make their Newcastle debuts in the tie, while right-back DeAndre Yedlin makes his full bow in place of the suspended Vurnon Anita.

Karl Darlow starts in goal, while Grant Hanley and Ciaran Clark are partnered in central defence.

Only Mohamed Diame, Matt Ritchie and Jonjo Shelvey started the league fixture.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Darlow; Yedlin, Hanley, Clark, Lazaar; Shelvey, Colback; Ritchie, Diame, Gouffran; Murphy. Subs: Woodman, Dummett, Lascelles, Hayden, Atsu, Perez, Mitrovic.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS: Lonergan; Silvio, Iorfa, Hause, Borthwick-Jackson; Coady, Teixeira, Saville; Mason, Gladon, Wallace. Subs: Ikeme, Batth, Doherty, John, Price, Oniangue, Bodvarsson.

