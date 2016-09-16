Daryl Murphy and Achraf Lazaar set for Newcastle debuts

Daryl Murphy and Achraf Lazaar are pencilled in for debuts against Wolverhampton Wanderers – in the EFL Cup.

Newcastle United take on Wolves at St James's Park tomorrow in the Championship.

But manager Rafa Benitez doesn't expect Murphy and Lazaar, signed from Ipswich Town and Palermo respectively late last month, to feature in the fixture.

However, United take on Wolves again in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night, and the pair, yet to play for the club, are likely to play.

Benitez said: "I don’t think Daryl or Lazaar (will play).

"We have 18 players and we have the game on Tuesday, so maybe they will play Tuesday."

Daryl Murphy

Newcastle beat Queens Park Rangers 6-0 at Loftus Road on Tuesday night to move up to second in the Championship.

Benitez left Dwight Gayle and Mohamed Diame out of his starting XI.

Asked about the problem he has in choosing his team for each game Benitez said: "Not just the team, the squad, the players who are involved.

"We have 18 to pick, and I have to leave a lot of players in the stands. It is really difficult, but I have told them they will all get a chance and that they all have to keep working hard like they are at the moment.

“It is impossible to keep everyone happy if you carry on with this situation for a long time.

"Because the team is doing well, it is not easy to give the other players a chance.

"We have the cup on Tuesday and we know we have to change the players, I want everyone to be involved.

“The players understand it is the way because the team is winning, they know they will have to wait.

"If we have to keep going for a while then players will be unhappy. This is the way and I have a job, that it is my responsibility. After the game it puts me in a difficult position every time, it can happen in football."