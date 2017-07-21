Daryl Murphy on verge of £2m move to Championship club – a year after joining Newcastle

Daryl Murphy's set to join Nottingham Forest in a £2million deal.

The Newcastle United striker – who scored six goals last season – has had a medical with the Championship club.

And the 34-year-old, signed on a two-year deal from Ipswich Town last summer, is set to sign a three-year deal at the City Ground.

Murphy left Newcastle's training camp in Ireland yesterday to link up with Forest, who sold Britt Assombalonga to Middlesbrough earlier this week.

Rafa Benitez told the Republic of Ireland international that he could leave the club earlier this summer.

And United's manager explained the decision to sell Murphy this week.

"We are talking about different things in the Premier League, and we have some clubs asking about him," said Benitez.

“We have been chatting at training in recent days, and he knows that if a club comes in, he will go on a permanent transfer once the deal is best for him and us.

“I was really pleased with his contribution last season, not just because he played games and scored goals, but he led by example, both in the dressing room and training.

"He was a positive influence on the team.”

Sunderland had an interest in re-signing Murphy, who spent five years at the Stadium of Light earlier in his career.