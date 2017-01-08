Daryl Murphy reacts to his first Newcastle goal

Daryl Murphy has told of his relief after finally getting off the mark at Newcastle United.

The striker scored in yesterday's 1-1 draw against Birmingham City in the FA Cup.

Murphy prodded the ball home in the fifth minute at St Andrew's to take the lead on what was only his second start since his move from Ipswich Town last summer.

Lukas Jutkiewicz claimed a replay with a 42nd-minute strike.

"It has been a long wait for another start," said Murphy. "Wolves in the cup was my last start. It has been a while and a long wait. It was definitely worth the wait, but I am disappointed we drew the game.

“Their movement off the ball was good, and they had a few chances as well. I thought the way we started really well and scored, but stepped off the gas a bit and they came into the game.

“It was fairly even enough, but to go a goal up and then concede is disappointing."

United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic suffered a deep cut to his leg as Murphy scored the goal.

Mitrovic, taken to hospital, needed oxygen as he was stretchered off the pitch

“It was bad," said Murphy. "I don't know what happened. I have seen the cut, it was a bad one.

"He was a big loss in the game. The two of us up there would have been a handful for their backline. But hopefully he will be OK and be back soon."