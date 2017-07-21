Daryl Murphy reacts to his move to Forest from Newcastle

Nottingham Forest have signed Daryl Murphy from Newcastle United.

The striker, signed last summer from Ipswich Town, has signed a three-year deal at the City Ground.

Forest are understood to have paid around £2million for the 34-year-old, who scored five league goals for Newcastle in the club's Championship-winning season.

Murphy said: "It is great to have finally signed and be here to meet all the lads.

"There is a good feel about the club from the moment I came in. I have been talking to everyone, and it all seems to be in the right order and looking up.

"It is a good time to be signing and hopefully be part of something special.

"I am coming here, I'm feeling fresh and I am looking forward to getting started.

"Hopefully, I can bring a bit of experience to the team as it is a young squad, and hopefully I can help the younger players out, get on the pitch and score some goals.

"I have admired the manager (Mark Warburton) over the years with what he has done with previous teams.

"I remember playing against Brentford a few years back. With their style of play and the way they kept the ball, you always knew it was going to be a tough game.

"They played some attractive football and created chances, so I am looking forward to that."

A United statement read: "Everyone at Newcastle United would like to wish Daryl well for the future."

Meanwhile, Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff, 19, has joined Blackpool on a half-season loan.