Daryl Murphy reflects on his 'brilliant' year at Newcastle

Daryl Murphy's admitted he had a "difficult decision" to make at Newcastle United after Nottingham Forest bid for him.

The striker last week joined the Championship club in a £2million deal.

Murphy, signed last summer from Ipswich Town, had scored six goals in all competitions for Newcastle.

The 34-year-old had a year left on his contract at St James's Park, but he knew he would, potentially, have only made a handful of appearances had he stayed another season.

And the Republic of Ireland international – who has signed a three-year deal at the City Ground – wanted to be playing week in, week out.

Frank Reid

Asked about his decision to leave United, Murphy told the Nottingham Post: "It was a difficult decision

"But, if I am being realistic, I would have had to wait for my chance at Newcastle.

“I need to be playing. I want to be playing football, and hopefully I can come here and get games."

Murphy hardly featured in the first half of Newcastle's Championship-winning campaign.

But he went on to prove his worth in the New Year when Dwight Gayle suffered an injury.

“It was brilliant there," said Murphy. "I thank the manager (Rafa Benitez) – I can’t thank the manager and the fans enough.

"They took to me. I had to bide my time when I first signed, because they were playing well and winning games.

“I just needed to be ready. When my chance came, I did well. I scored a couple of goals and we won the league in the end, which was great.

“But I am definitely very happy to be here, I am just looking forward to getting going now, really.”

United manager Rafa Benitez paid tribute to Murphy after his departure.

“I said before that when we were in the Championship we brought in a player who has a lot of experience and someone who could score goals," said Benitez.

“When he was not playing, always he was positive and he could improve the team spirit so we always knew he could help when we needed him.”