David Wagner sets Huddersfield fans target of creating a wall of noise for potentially season-defining Newcastle arrival

David Wagner believes Huddersfield Town fans will create the best atmosphere ever seen at the John Smith's Stadium when Newcastle United come to town.

Rafa Benitez's Magpies travel to West Yorkshire this weekend looking to keep a tight grip on their spot at the Championship summit.

But they will be going head-to-head with another one of the second tier's form sides in the Wagner's Terriers, who currently occupy third place.

A win for the hosts on Saturday could see them close the gap to United to just five points and to Brighton, depending what happens in Albion's game with Nottingham Forest, to three, although a win for Benitez's men would see that gap reach 11 points.

And with just 12 to play for Town, that gap may prove insurmountable.

So, in a lot of ways, this game is make or break for Town, who have been described by many this season as the division's most attractive side.

David Wagner

And Wagner is hoping a near sell-out crowd could prove just the tonic for his side.

"I have no questions, the supporters will create an atmosphere on Saturday that will maybe be the best we have ever seen at the John Smiths Stadium," he said.

"And this is exactly what we need to play against a top of the table Newcastle United.

"Therefore we have to create something special all together.

Reflecting on last night's FA Cup hammering at the hands of Manchester City, which Town lost 5-1 with a much-changed side, Wagner has called for his players to cut out their silly mistakes against the Magpies.

He has also urged them to show more agression.

He said: "That is what we will show on Saturday at a different level, at home, in our fortress, in a very important game in the Championship.

"We need our players to make better decisions. We will show them some clips of this."