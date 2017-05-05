DeAndre Yedlin lifts the lid on the mood behind the scenes at title-chasing Newcastle

DeAndre Yedlin has lifted the lid on the mood inside the dressing room – as Newcastle United target the Championship title.

Rafa Benitez’s side will win the league if they better Brighton and Hove Albion’s result on the final day of the season.

DeAndre Yedlin and Achraf Lazaar present Corbridge United Under-14s with a new kit on behalf of EFL partner Wickes

Newcastle take on Barnsley at St James’s Park on Sunday, while Chris Hughton’s team are away at Aston Villa.

Brighton haven’t taken a point since winning securing promotion last month, and United – who beat Cardiff City a week ago – are just a point behind them and have a superior goal difference.

And Yedlin believes the victory at the Cardiff City Stadium underlined the character Benitez has in the dressing room.

“It definitely shows the character of the team,” said the defender.

DeAndre Yedlin with Corbridge United Under-14s

“When got promoted, we could easily have said ‘OK, we’re done now’. Everybody’s focused.

“It’s a good feeling, and we’re all well-prepared for Sunday.”

Yedlin, signed from Tottenham Hotspur last summer, says the players remain focused on winning the league.

Asked about the mood behind the scenes, the 23-year-old said: “It’s been great. Obviously, it’s been very positive, but there’s still one thing one that we can do, and that’s win the league.

“Everybody’s focused and preparing well. Hopefully, we can do the business on Sunday and Aston Villa help us out a little bit.

“To win this league would be a great accomplishment. It would be a great ending to the season.”

Yedlin returned from injury last month in time to help Newcastle over the Championship finishing line.

“It was tough,” said the right-back. “When you’re playing, and one of those things happens, it’s tough. But it’s football, and it’s one of those things you need to get over and try to get back as quickly as possible.

“All the medical staff were great with me and I got back ahead of time.

“I’m back now and we’re promoted. I’m happy and just looking forward to Sunday.”

Meanwhile, Yedlin and defensive colleague Achraf Lazaar this week presented Corbridge United Under-14s with a new kit on behalf of Wickes.

Wickes, the official DIY partner of the EFL, ran a national “Kits for Kids” competition for local junior sides to win a new kit from Mitre, together with match tickets.

Yedlin and Lazaar handed the kit over at St James’s Park.

“They look up to us, so to give something back to them is a great feeling,” said Yedlin. “I know they’ll be happy with them. I’m sure it’s a great day for them.”