DeAndre Yedlin put on standby for Newcastle’s game against QPR

DeAndre Yedlin’s on standby to start against Queens Park Rangers - as Yoan Gouffran is struggling with a knock.

Yedlin opened his Newcastle United account in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Derby County.

He (Yedlin) is really quick. We needed a little bit of pace. Rafa Benitez

The former Sunderland loanee, signed from Tottenham Hotspur last month, replaced Gouffran late in the game.

And Yedlin, 23, is firmly in United manager Rafa Benitez’s thoughts for the club’s visit to Loftus Road tonight.

Isaac Hayden is also expected to return to the starting XI in place of Jack Colback.

Asked if he had any injury concerns, Benitez said: “Yes, especially Gouffran with his hip. The other is Jack, who is little bit tight.

“We have two or three players who finished with a knock or are a little bit tight.

“It’s something we consider every game, especially when you play every two or three days.”

Yedlin, a right-back, and left-back Achraf Lazaar, signed from Palermo, can both play on the wing.

Gouffran has started the last four games on the wing, and Yedlin is a natural replacement for the forward, who also netted against Derby.

“Lazaar and Yedlin can be full-backs and wingers,” said Benitez. “With him, because he has this pace, we thought playing away he could make a big impact.

“We have these kind of players that can play in two positions.

“It’s much better. When you have 26/27 players, it is easier to move players around. You can keep everybody happy and balance the team.

“He’s really quick. We needed a little bit of pace.”