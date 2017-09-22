DeAndre Yedlin reacts to the challenge from Javier Manquillo at Newcastle

DeAndre Yedlin has welcomed the added competition at Newcastle United.

Yedlin made his first appearance of the season in last weekend’s 2-1 win over Stoke City.

Javier Manquillo, signed from Atletico Madrid in the summer, had started the season at right-back.

Yedlin – who suffered a hamstring injury in pre-season – also faces renewed competition from Jesus Gamez, who, like Manquillo, can play in either full-back position.

“It’s good for any team,” said Yedlin, who hopes to keep his place for Sunday’s game against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

Yedlin believes the competition for places is driving fourth-placed Newcastle on in the Premier League.

“You see the results we’re getting now – a lot of it’s due to the competition,” said 24-year-old Yedlin, signed from Tottenham Hotspur last year. “Everyone has to be at their best.

“For me, whether it be Manquillo or Jesus or Chancel (Mbemba), I love the competition.

“It’s great and healthy for the team. We’re all in it together even though we may all be fighting for one spot.

“We’re all in it for the same goal, which is to be the best that we can be. Hopefully, we’ll come out with good results.”

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Tim Krul has spoke about his aim at Brighton and after his loan from United was converted into a permanent move.

“I’d love to be back playing in the Premier League, but Maty’s (Ryan) a great goalkeeper,” said the 29-year-old.

“I love playing in England, and I want to stay playing in the Premier League for as long as possible.”