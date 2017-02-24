DeAndre Yedlin reacts to the return of Vurnon Anita at Newcastle

DeAndre Yedlin says he's happy that Vurnon Anita's back in the fold at Newcastle United – even though he could take his place.

Anita is back in training after recovering from the ankle problem he suffered in last month's win over Brentford.

Yedlin, signed from Tottenham Hotspur last summer, and Anita had been alternating at right-back before he hobbled off at Griffin Park.

And the USA international feels the renewed competition will be good for the Championship leaders.

“It’s been good to get a consistent run of games," said Yedlin. "It’s good to have Vurnon back because he’s a key player for the team."

Yedlin feels he's improving as a player at Newcastle under the guidance of Rafa Benitez.

“I think I’m developing a lot," said the 23-year-old, speaking ahead of tomorrow's home game against Bristol City.

"I’m learning a lot of new things from Rafa, Vurnon and (Paul) Dummett. It’s been good. Everybody is very helpful, and I think I’m progressing well.

“Being able to play under Rafa is a big reason why I made this move. I knew I’d develop no matter what league it was. I’m happy with my development, and hopefully it can continue.

“This position is based on a lot of experience. A lot of the defensive positions are based on experience.

"I’ll get better and better with time, but the goal is to progress as fast as I can, and being here is a great opportunity to do that."