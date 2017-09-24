DeAndre Yedlin reacts to Tomer Hemed's 'accidental' stamp on him in Newcastle defeat

DeAndre Yedlin has reacted after being stamped on in Newcastle United's defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Rafa Benitez's side were beaten 1-0 at the Amex Stadium this afternoon.

Tomer Hemed – who scored the only goal of the game – appeared to stamp on Yedlin's calf in the 89th minute as the Newcastle defender lay on the pitch.

The incident was not seen by referee Andre Marriner.

Asked if he had been stamped on, Yedlin said: “I felt something on my calf.

"I didn’t see anything. I was in the mix of things. I don’t know, it’s not really important. It’s important we learn from our mistakes and move on."

Hemed said he caught Yedlin "by accident".

Yedlin added: “I don’t know. Like I said, I didn’t see anything. I was on the ground.

"Whether it was accidental or not, it doesn’t really matter now, but I’m sure whoever is on the committee that punishes that sort of thing will figure it out.

"For me, we’ve got to learn from the day and move on."

United manager Rafa Benitez said: "I didn’t see this game as a tough game with a lot of bad tackles. I saw some fouls and things, but nothing beyond that."

United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey was banned for three games for a stamp on Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli in the club's season-opener.