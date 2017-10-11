DeAndre Yedlin returns to Newcastle after 'surreal and embarrassing' defeat

Newcastle United's DeAndre Yedlin suffered World Cup agony last night.

The USA failed to qualify for next summer's World Cup after losing 2-1 to Trinidad and Tobago.

Bruce Arena's side had been on course to qualify for the tournament after a convincing 4-0 win over Panama last week.

But the defeat – and results elsewhere – saw the USMNT drop from third to fifth in CONCACAF’s hexagonal qualifying tournament.

Sports Illustrated labelled the loss as "the most surreal and embarrassing night in US soccer history".

US Soccer described it as a "perfect storm".

Yedlin – who played the full 90 minutes against Trinidad and Tobago – will now return to Tyneside to prepare for Sunday's game against Southampton at the St Mary's Stadium.