Defender undergoing medical ahead of £8.8m Newcastle move

Florian Lejeune is set to finally complete a move to Newcastle United.

The Eibar defender is undergoing a medical on Tyneside after the two clubs agreed the structure of the deal over the weekend.

Lejeune has spent the past year at the La Liga club after joining from Manchester City.

The 26-year-old will become Newcastle's second summer signing.

Eibar had wanted United to pay the entire fee up front, while Newcastle were looking to pay in instalments.

United manager Rafa Benitez welcomed his players back for the start of pre-season training today.

Striker Dwight Gayle said: "It's been a long break for a lot of the boys.

“Last season was hectic and there were loads of games, so the break was needed and it was good to get a rest in.

"Now though we're firing and ready to go."