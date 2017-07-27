Departure of Newcastle United defender to Premier League rivals confirmed

Everton have confirmed the signing of Newcastle United youngster Lewis Gibson.

The fee for the 17-year-old defender has been reported by both clubs as undisclosed, but it is understood to be in the region of £6million.

The England youth international was a regular for the club's Under-18 side, as well as playing an integral role in Dave Watson's side that made it to the FA Youth Cup semi-final.

On signing his Toffees deal, Gibson said: "Everton is a brilliant club and when the opportunity presented itself I wanted to be part of it.

"The reputation has long been there that Everton brings through young players. You only have to look at the likes of Tom Davies, Kieran Dowell, Jonjoe Kenny and several others who are battling for first-team places to know this.



"I'm a player who is willing to put my body on the line, the kind of defender who likes to tackle and is not afraid. I'm excited to be part of things here and I want to continue developing as a player. This is where I want to be."

Give our Newcastle United Facebook page a 'like'