Derby ready to cash in on Tom Ince – will swap deal tempt Newcastle?

Derby County are ready to sell Tom Ince this summer, according to a report.

Newcastle United were linked with the midfielder in January's transfer window.

And The Mirror report that Derby manager Gary Rowett is prepared to sell Ince as part of a squad rebuild at the iPro Stadium.

Ince scored 15 Championship goals this season.

But Rowett is prepared to sacrifice the former England Under-21 international.

Grant Hanley

Derby are reportedly interested in Newcastle defender Grant Hanley, who could be allowed to leave St James's Park this summer.

And the report suggests Hanley, signed from Blackburn Rovers for £5million last summer, could join Derby as part of a cash-plus-player deal which would see Ince head to Tyneside.

Benitez, however, has other midfield targets.

United's manager has an interest in Fulham's Tom Cairney.

And Newcastle have also been linked with a move for Manchester City's Aaron Mooy, who helped loan club Huddersfield Town reach the play-off final last night.

