Derby's Tom Ince reacts to speculation linking him with Newcastle

Tom Ince has reacted to speculation linking him with Newcastle United.

The club has been linked with an £8million move for the 24-year-old midfielder.

However, Derby County head coach Steve McClaren has made it clear that Ince is not for sale.

"The transfer window is always an exciting time but, for me, I'm happy at this club and I'm enjoying my football," said Ince.

"The dressing room is great and the manager has allowed me to express myself.

"Before I came to Derby, I'd had a tough time and been to clubs that maybe didn't suit my style of play.

"Some of the managers didn't appreciated the type of player I was, so when you find that place where a manager allows you to express yourself, then it sits deeply with you.

"I enjoy coming into training every day but, of course, I want to be successful, like any other player.

"For me, it's just about trying to achieve things with this club.

"I want to be playing in the Premier League – and so does everyone else in the dressing room.

"It's about really focusing on how we're going to do that now.

"It's a massive club with a massive fanbase, who have given me a lot of support."