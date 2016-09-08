Derby sweating on key man for Newcastle clash

Derby County are sweating on the fitness of Will Hughes ahead of Newcastle United's visit to the iPro Stadium.

The midfielder was struck on the face by a ball on international duty with England's Under-21s.

Hughes was not concussed, but he is still a doubt for Saturday evening's televised game.

Derby manager Nigel Pearson, meanwhile, could hand debuts to new signings James Wilson, Matej Vydra and Ikechi Anya.

Pearson said: "I am hoping they will bring an enthusiasm and a desire to be a success both for the club and for themselves.

"They give us qualities that will complement the players we have.

"They will bring a bit of pace, which is certainly something we needed to add to the squad, and I think if you ask the players themselves they will be pleased to see one or two fresh faces around the place.

"All in all we have done business that is beneficial to the squad."