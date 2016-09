Newcastle United take on Derby County in a televised game this evening.

Writer Miles Starforth is at the iPro Stadium for the Championship fixture (5.30pm kick-off).

Newcastle were fifth in the league ahead of this afternoon's fixtures.

"Derby is a good team, with a good manager (Nigel Pearson) with experience," said United manager Rafa Benitez. "They will be near the top of the table."

Follow our live blog here for news and updates throughout the day.