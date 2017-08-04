'Derisory' Newcastle bid for Stoke City striker rejected

Newcastle United have reportedly had a bid for Stoke City striker Joselu thrown out by their Premier League rivals.

According to the Stoke Sentinel the Potters considered United's bid 'derisory' but are waiting to see if an improved offer materialises.

The Magpies are keen to add a striker to their ranks ahead of the start of the Premier League season, with Tottenham Hotspur due on Tyneside a week on Sunday.

With just Dwight Gayle and Aleksandar Mitrovic to call on, following the departure of Daryl Murphy, Rafa Benitez is light on options in the forward areas and has earmarked competition in this area as his key focus for the remainder of the window.

A move for Lucas Perez, of Arsenal, has hit the buffers over the club's asking price, with United preferring a loan with an option to buy rather than paying the Gunners buy now asking price of £13million.

That seems to have seen Benitez turn to countryman Joselu, who spent last season on loan at Deportivo, scoring six goals in La Liga, three of which were against former club Real Madrid.

Having had an upturn in fortunes this pre-season, netting four times, Joselu has come back into manager Mark Hughes thinking, and it remains to be seen whether the Stoke boss will allow the previously out-of-favour 27-year-old to depart.

Joselu cost City £5.75m move from Hannover two years ago.