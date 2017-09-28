'Devastated' Tomer Hemed reacts to ban for stamping on Newcastle's DeAndre Yedlin

Tomer Hemed has protested his innocence after being hit with a three-game ban for stamping on Newcastle United's DeAndre Yedlin.

The Brighton and Hove Albion striker was handed the suspension by the Football Association for an incident late in the club's 1-0 defeat at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

Hemed's stamp was not seen by referee Andre Marriner.

The FA charged Hemed with ''an alleged act of violent conduct which was not seen by the match officials but caught on video''.

And an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing ruled against him.

Hemed, facing up to five weeks on the sidelines, said he "accepted the decision" in a statement on Twitter, though the 30-year-old – who scored Brighton's winner against Newcastle – again insisted that the stamp on Yedlin was not intentional.

"I accept the decision against me but do not agree with it and I am devastated to miss three matches," he tweeted.

“I would never go out to injure a fellow professional on purpose, and those of my friends and team-mates who know me, know that this is not in my nature.

“I will use the time to get fitter, stronger and come back hungrier to score more goals for Brighton in the Premier League.”

Yedlin spoke about the incident after the Premier League game.

“I didn’t see anything," said the United defender. "I was on the ground.

"Whether it was accidental or not, it doesn’t really matter now, but I’m sure whoever is on the committee that punishes that sort of thing will figure it out.

"For me, we’ve got to learn from the day and move on."