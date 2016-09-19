‘Disappointed’ Rafa Benitez issues plea for unity after Newcastle’s winning run is brought to an end

Rafa Benitez has called for Newcastle’s players and fans to stay united after the club suffered its first defeat in seven games.

Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Benitez’s side 2-0 at St James’s Park on Saturday.

It’s a reminder for everyone – for us, for players, for fans, for everyone – that we have to stick together until the end because it will not be so easy. Rafa Benitez

The loss ended a five-game Championship winning streak and left the club, which takes on Wolves again in a third-round EFL Cup tie tomorrow night, third in the table ahead of Saturday’s game at Aston Villa.

There were a few boos at the final whistle from frustrated fans, who had been hopeful of another win given that Newcastle had beaten Queens Park Rangers 6-0 four days earlier.

And United manager Benitez said: “It’s a reminder for everyone – for us, for players, for fans, for everyone – that we have to stick together until the end because it will not be so easy.”

Benitez was “disappointed” at the errors his team made against Wolves, who took the lead through a first-half Chancel Mbemba own goal.

Helder Costa made sure of the win with a second-half strike.

Asked about his emotions, Benitez said: “In English, it’s very difficult for me to express.

“But I’m really, really disappointed, because we are working hard on trying to do the right things.

“And when you see the team play so well, and how hard they worked in training, to come here and start making mistakes from the beginning, and they are doing the things you tell them they cannot, it’s a big disappointment.

“Everyone was making mistakes. Too many.”