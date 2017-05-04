Dwight Gayle back in training for title-chasing Newcastle

Dwight Gayle is back in training ahead of Newcastle United's final game of the season against Barnsley.

The striker has been sidelined for almost a month with an injury.

Gayle limped out of the club's defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough with a hamstring problem.

And the 27-year-old – who has scored 22 Championship goals this season – is being assessed ahead of the Barnsley game.

Gayle was "involved" in training today ahead of the home fixture, according to the club.

Newcastle need to better Brighton and Hove Albion's result at Villa Park to win the title.

However, defensive pair Grant Hanley and Jesus Gamez were not involved in the session, while captain Jamaal Lascelles is sidelined after undergoing a groin operation this week.

Winger Matt Ritchie is suspended.

