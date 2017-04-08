Dwight Gayle gives Newcastle injury scare at Hillsborough

Dwight Gayle has limped out of this evening's game against Sheffield Wednesday.

Newcastle United's leading scorer went down at Hillsborough as the half-hour mark approached.

And the striker wasn't able to continue after treatment and left the pitch with the score goalless. He was replaced by Daryl Murphy.

Gayle – who has scored 22 goals so far this season – has been troubled by hamstring problems since the turn of the year.

The 27-year-old had a spell out after limping out of January's win over Brentford at Griffin Park.

Newcastle, two points behind leaders Brighton and Hove Albion, are looking to return to the top of the Championship.

Wednesday dominated the first half, but couldn't take their chances.

And United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey struck the crossbar with a shot from the halfway line second before the half-time interval.

Newcastle are looking to record a club-record 14th away league win of the season.

