Dwight Gayle named on Newcastle bench as Ayoze Perez returns to starting XI

Rafa Benitez has named his Newcastle United starting XI for tonight's game at Carrow Road.

Benitez's side take on seventh-placed Norwich City in a Championship fixture tonight (7.45pm kick-off).

And fit-again Dwight Gayle is on Newcastle's bench along with midfielders Isaac Hayden and Mohamed Diame.

Forward Ayoze Perez is recalled to the starting XI to play behind striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who scored United's winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Newcastle lead the division by one point. Second-placed Brighton and Hove Albion are at home to Ipswich Town.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Darlow; Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett; Shelvey, Colback; Ritchie, Perez, Gouffran; Mitrovic. Subs: Elliot, Hanley, Gamez, Hayden, Atsu, Diame, Gayle.

NORWICH CITY: Whittaker, Martin, Klose, Dijks; Howson, Tettey; Ja. Murphy, Hoolahan, Wildschut; Jerome. Subs: McGovern, Bassong, Lafferty, Pritchard, Bennett, Jo. Murphy, Godfrey.

