Dwight Gayle reacts to his time out of Newcastle’s starting XI

Dwight Gayle has spoken about Rafa Benitez’s decision to leave him out of his Newcastle United starting XI.

Gayle was recalled to team before the international break.

The striker had a goal disallowed in the club’s 1-0 Premier League defeat to Bournemouth at St James’s Park.

Gayle – who scored 23 goals during last season’s Championship-winning campaign – had started the season in Benitez’s side before limping off against Huddersfield Town with a hamstring problem.

The 27-year-old had to be content with a place on the bench on his return to fitness.

“Of course, it’s frustrating not playing, and the team had been playing well, so I understood it,” said Gayle, signed from Crystal Palace last year.

“I just need to try to work harder and prove to the gaffer I can be in the starting XI.”

The outcome against Bournemouth could well have been very different had Gayle’s goal been allowed to stand.

“Obviously, it was a good time for us in the first half,” said Gayle. “We were creating chances and putting the pressure on them, so if we’d got a goal then, you never know.

“But these things are going to happen in a game and you need to react to them. Perhaps we didn’t kick on from there and play our best football.”

Replays showed that the goal had been wrongly disallowed. Gayle said: “You’re never too sure. If anything, you’re trying to make the lino’s decision by celebrating and not looking to him. It’s unfortunate, really.

“You’re supposed to give the benefit of the doubt to the striker. It’s an unfortunate one, but you’ve got to move on from it.”

Londoner Gayle, a boyhood Manchester United fan, hopes to keep his place for Saturday evening’s game at Old Trafford.

“David Beckham was from my area, so he was a bit of an idol for myself,” said Gayle.

“I followed Man United growing up, and still have a little feeling for them and enjoying watching them.”