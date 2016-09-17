Dwight Gayle recalled as Rafa Benitez AGAIN changes a winning Newcastle team

Dwight Gayle has been recalled to Newcastle United's starting XI against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Gayle starts ahead of Aleksandar Mitrovic, who drops down to the bench for the Championship fixture (3pm kick-off).

Fit-again defender Chancel Mbemba comes in for Ciaran Clark, while Mohamed Diame returns to the starting XI at the expense of Yoan Gouffran, who is among the substitutes.

Newcastle are second in the table after five successive league wins.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Sels; Anita, Mbemba, Lascelles, Dummett; Shelvey, Hayden; Ritchie, Diame, Perez; Gayle. Subs: Darlow, Yedlin, Clark, Colback, Atsu, Gouffran, Mitrovic.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS: Ikeme; Doherty, Iorfa, Batth, Borthwick-Jackson; Oniangue, Edwards, Saiss; Costa, Bodvarsson, Teixeira. Subs: Lonergan, Hause, Coady, Saville, Cavaleiro, Mason, Gladon.