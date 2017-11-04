Dwight Gayle recalled to Newcastle's starting XI, Ayoze Perez dropped

Dwight Gayle has been recalled to Newcastle United's starting XI.

Rafa Benitez's side take on Bournemouth at St James's Park this afternoon (3pm kick-off).

And Gayle has been handed his first Premier League start since August's defeat to Huddersfield.

The striker comes in for Ayoze Perez, who has been named on the bench. Isaac Hayden also replaces Mohamed Diame in the team.

United manager Benitez is without influential midfielder Mikel Merino, who is facing several weeks on the sidelines.

Newcastle, beaten 1-0 by Burnley on Monday night, are ninth in the Premier League table.

Jermain Defoe

Meanwhile, former Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe is on the visiting bench along with ex-United midfielder Dan Gosling.

Bournemouth are 19th in the table.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Elliot; Yedlin, Lascelles, Lejeune, Manquillo; Shelvey, Hayden; Ritchie, Gayle, Atsu; Joselu. Subs: Darlow, Gamez, Clark, Diame, Murphy, Perez, Mitrovic.

BOURNEMOUTH: Begovic, Francis, Cook, Ake, Daniels, Ibe, Arter, Surman, Pugh, King, Wilson. Subs: Boric, Gosling, Smith, Cook, Defoe, Fraser, Mousset.