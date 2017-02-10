Dwight Gayle ruled OUT of Newcastle's visit to Wolves

Rafa Benitez has given an update on Dwight Gayle's fitness ahead of Newcastle United's visit to Molineux.

The striker has been sidelined for almost a month with a hamstring problem.

Gayle suffered the injury after scoring his 20th goal of the season in last month's win over Brentford.

Gayle is "very, very close" to a return, but he will NOT be in the club's squad for tomorrow evening's televised Championship game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

United manager Benitez said: "He has been training now. He has just completed some sessions. He is very, very close."

Newcastle are a point clear of Brighton and Hove Albion at the top of the division.

“We know that in the Championship you do not have easy games," said Benitez.

"Every game, especially away, everyone wants to beat you. We are ready, though.

"We are at the top. We have more points than everyone else, and we are happy. But we know that the next game is always the most difficult."

