Dwight Gayle tops up his fitness ahead of Newcastle's game against Liverpool

Dwght Gayle topped up his fitness ahead of Liverpool's visit to St James's Park as Jack Colback has played his first game in almost two months.

Colback, Gayle and Rolando Aarons played in Newcastle United's 1-0 Premier League 2 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James's Park tonight.

Donovan Wilson scored the only goal of the game, which was watched by a clutch of first-team players.

Gayle – who came off the bench in Sunday's 1-0 Premier League defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium – is pushing for a recall to the starting XI for Sunday's game against Liverpool.

But the striker couldn't find the net against Wolves, coached by former United winger Scott Sellars.

Colback, meanwhile, hasn’t made a first-team appearance since late July.

The midfielder – who has two years left on his contract – was told to find a new club by United manager Rafa Benitez in the summer.

However, Colback didn’t secure a move away from the club before last month’s transfer deadline. The Killingworth-born player has been training at the Academy in recent weeks.

Benitez said: “Jack, he knew my ideas before, and he knows my ideas now.”

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Woodman, Sterry, Yarney, Gillesphey, Cameron, Colback, Saivet, Charman, Barlaser (C Smith, 85), Aarons (Sangare, 85), Gayle (El-Mhanni, 61).