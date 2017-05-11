EFL records highest attendance records in 60 years – thanks to Newcastle

Newcastle United's sold-out crowds helped the EFL record its highest attendance figures in almost 60 years.

The Championship-winning club's average gate at St James's Park was a remarkable 51,106 this season.

And the rebranded Football League recorded its highest cumulative attendance – 18,107,332 – across its three divisions since 1959.

READ MORE: Alan Shearer reacts to Mike Ashley's Newcastle transfer pledge

Championship turnstiles clicked a total of 11,105,922 times. The figure for the 2015-16 season was 9,703,003.

And there was an average gate in the division of just over 20,119. The average Championship attendance was 17,578 last term

Newcastle's league attendances at St James's Park totalled 1,175,442 in the 2016-17 campaign.

EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey said: “Football attendances clearly benefit from promotion and relegation as those teams carrying larger supporter bases move around divisions.

"But what is particularly pleasing with this latest set of data is the fact the EFL has seen a 3% growth season-on-season when this factor is removed and you analyse the attendances of the 67 clubs who have been members for the past two seasons.

“It is clear to see that the EFL continues to be one of the most watched football competitions.

"And our clubs deserve huge credit for continuing to find new and innovative ways of encouraging supporters through their turnstiles.

“We know that supporters continue to be the lifeblood of our game, and the long-term future of the football in this country is looking very healthy with more and more people choosing to follow their local clubs week in, week out.

“I would like to offer my thanks to everyone that has supported their club by attending a match this season.”