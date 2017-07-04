Eibar's classy tweet sums up Newcastle's £8.8m new signing

Eibar have sent a classy good luck message to Florian Lejeune at Newcastle United.

Lejeune today signed for the club in an £8.8million deal.

The defender has signed a five-year deal at St James's Park.

And Eibar posted a message to Lejeune on their Twitter account this morning.

The La Liga club tweeted: "@NUFC You have signed a great player and a better person. Good luck @lejeune_florian! Bon courage!"

United manager Rafa Benitez today welcomed Lejeune to the club.

“I would like to welcome Florian to Newcastle United," said Benitez.

"He is a player that has done very well this year in Spain. I have known about him for a while, since he began playing for Villarreal.

"He has progressed a lot as a player in the last few years, and I know he will give us something different at the back.

"He is good with both feet, he's big and he's good in the air also.

"If he settles well into English football, then I am sure he will be a success and will give us a lot of competition in this area.”