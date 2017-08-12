European giants line up move for Newcastle goalkeeper

Have your say

Newcastle United's Tim Krul is a target for Benfica, according to reports in Portugal.

Krul has been training at the club's Academy since the middle of last month along with Achraf Lazaar and Emmanuel Riviere.

The trio have not been given squad numbers for this season.

Krul has been told to find a new club by United manager Benitez, who needs to move a number of players out of the club before the transfer window closes.

The 29-year-old ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament playing for Holland in October 2015.

And Krul returned to fitness last season during a loan spell at AZ Alkmaar.

Benfica sold Ederson to Manchester City this summer, and the Portuguese club have drawn up a shortlist of potential replacements.

Krul, signed from Den Haag in 2005, has a year left on his United contract.

