Everton eye raid for Newcastle United England youth international - reports

Everton are eyeing a summer raid on Newcastle United's academy - with England youth international Lewis Gibson on their radar.

According to the Liverpool Echo, 16-year-old Gibson is wanted by the Toffees, as they look to strengthen their youth ranks at the end of the season.

Newcastle academy coach Peter Beardsley

Although the Merseyside outfit might not have it all their own way, with a host of Premier League clubs keeping tabs on Gibson's progress at Darsley Park, as well as some interest from north of the border.

Celtic, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Southampton are also said to be keep to nab the prospect from under the Magpies' noses.

Gibson was one of the stars of United's side that made the FA Youth Cup quarter finals this season - and as a result the club's hierarchy are looking to tie him down on a long-term professional contract.

As well as impressing at Under-18 level, Gibson has also been a regular for Peter Beardsley's Under-23 side this campaign.

