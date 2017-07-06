Ex-Arsenal defender trains with Newcastle

Rafa Benitez is ready to sign up a former Arsenal defender, according to a report.

Stefan O'Connor has been training with Newcastle United this week after becoming a free agent.

And the 20-year-old, released by Arsenal this summer, has been offered a two-year deal at St James's Park, according to ESPN.

O'Connor made one Champions League appearance for Arsene Wenger's side.

The Croydon-born player replaced former United defender Mathieu Debuchy against Galatasaray in late 2014.

O'Connor also had loan spells at York City and MVV Maastricht during his time at the Emirates Stadium.

The former England Under-17 international can play at centre-half and right-back.

Newcastle have signed winger Christian Atsu and defender Florian Lejeune so far this summer.