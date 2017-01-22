Ex-Newcastle defender Steven Taylor close to joining Championship club

Former Newcastle United defender Steven Taylor is close to joining Ipswich Town.

Taylor will train with Mick McCarthy's side next week with a view to joining the Championship club.

The 30-year-old left Major League Soccer club Portland Timbers last month.

Ipswich manager McCarthy said: “He’s coming to train on Monday. If he’s fit he’ll be a good asset.

"He’s been out in America playing and we’ll have a look at him next week. He was a very good player for Newcastle.”

Taylor left boyhood club Newcastle at the end of last season.

The former England Under-21 international made 268 appearances for United, who offered him a deal to stay at St James's Park last summer.

Taylor's final game came in the season-ending 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle are due to play Ipswich at Portman Road on April 17.